Sarah Carter
December 15, 1924 - March 7, 2022
Sarah B. Carter, 97, of Raleigh, died Monday, March 7, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. John W. Carter; brother, William Haywood Bobbitt Jr.; and sister, Buford B. Sachtler.
She is survived by her son, John "Bill" W. Carter Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Raleigh; sister, Harriet B. Moss of Enfield; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Crayton of Wilson, Nancy Gilmore Kinston and John W. Carter III of Willow Spring; and six great-grandchildren, Eddie Reel, Emma Reel, Madeline Gilmore, Will Fansler, Jackson Fansler and Miss Caroline Carter.
Sarah was born Dec. 15, 1924, in Charlotte, to Chief Justice William H. Bobbitt and Sarah Dunlap Bobbitt. The eldest of four children, Sarah attended Central High School where she was voted class president during her senior year. She was so active in so many social and service clubs, that a Charlotte Observer article on her coined the phrase "Busy as a Bobbitt." During her senior year, Sarah was recognized for her qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism and she was awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award from a local DAR chapter. Sarah was also quite musical and studied cello and piano while in high school.
Sarah's college years coincided with one of the most significant periods in American history- World War II. Following high school, she went to Queens College for two years before transferring to UNC Chapel Hill. During this time, the University had been preparing for war. According to Sarah, "Professors were called to the Pentagon, and students were seen marching up and down." Sarah wanted to do something for her country, so she joined the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Service), a program designed to release officers and men for duty at sea.
At this time in Sarah's life, she had never been on a train, but to undergo her physical for service, she had to travel by train to Atlanta. She then had to take a train to New York for boot camp.
She said the train rides were not glamorous, "The seats were woven and, on a long trip, most uncomfortable." Sarah said, "Boot camp training was challenging; I didn't know from A to Z, it was July and very hot, yet we had to wear heavy stockings and Doctor Locke shoes." Despite the challenges, Sarah learned to march and carry a flag.
Following boot camp, the top six in her class, including Sarah, were given their choice of service. Sarah selected San Francisco where she lived in a barracks and worked at the Fleet Post Office sorting mail. She pointed out that it was not a challenging job, but she enjoyed the work and wanted to re-enlist when the war was over.
After the war, Sarah returned home to North Carolina, where she finished her final year in college at Queens.
While living in Charlotte, she met her future husband, John, who was serving as Assistant Minister at Dilworth Methodist Church. After their courtship and marriage, John returned to Episcopal Seminary at the University of the South, Sewanee, Tenn.
During this period, Sarah lived in Raleigh and worked for the NC Department of Transportation, where she became the world's first "power walker" in order to negotiate the distance between work and home.
After ordination at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Raleigh, John was assigned to Grace Church in Weldon. Although a very small community, Sarah met many lifelong friends there and made the adjustment to small town living.
In 1955, John was called to serve Grace Episcopal Church, in Morganton, and they settled into what became a 29 year ministry, until he retired. During her life in Morganton, Sarah was employed by the NC Employment Security Commission where she enjoyed assisting her fellow Morgantonians find meaningful employment.
Sarah served her church in every capacity imaginable including The Grace Church Episcopal Church Women, the Grace Church Altar Guild, Sunday school teacher, and performed duties such as coffee maker, juice pourer, and bell ringer as needed. She served as a member of the Burke County Historical Society, the Quaker Meadows chapter of the DAR, and the Grace Hospital Guild. She also volunteered weekly at Grace Hospital until she was 90 years of age.
After John's death in 2002, Sarah carried on and assisted Grace Church and the community in various capacities, until her increasing blindness and the on-set of dementia finally slowed her down.
During her final years in Morganton, Sarah was blessed with angelic neighbors in Nancy and Tommy Brown, who checked on her regularly, assisted her with changing light bulbs and other household tasks, and brought her a meal each week. She was blessed to have them in her life.
During this time Sarah was also assisted by her dear friend and caretaker, Ms. Paulette Mojica, who drove her to doctor appointments and the grocery store and kept "Miss Sarah smiling." Although homebound during this time, Sarah kept up with local goings-on and she would answer the phone with her salutation and then an immediate interrogative of "Got any news?"
With her health continuing to decline, Sarah moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in Cary in 2017, and in 2021, relocated to Morningside of Raleigh to be nearer to her son and daughter-in-law.
Sarah lived her final years comfortably, happy, and filled with gratitude. She was often visited by her son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and called by her sister, Harriet, with the corny joke of the day.
Sarah was also blessed with incredible nieces and nephews who checked on her often, Ms. Betsy Whedon, Ms. Kay Toke, Ms. Dannie Moss, Ms. Eva Watkins, Dr. William H. Bobbitt Jr., Mr. Edward Bobbitt, Mr. John D. Bobbitt, Mr. Thomas Moss and Mr. Kirk Sachtler.
Finally, Sarah was blessed with an incredible church family at Grace Episcopal Church for 66 years, and their love and support of her during this time cannot be overstated. Thank you.
A celebration of Sarah's life and internment at Forest Hills Cemetery in Morganton will be held at a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Grace Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.