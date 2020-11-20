Sarah Elizabeth CarswellFebruary 7, 1941 - November 19, 2020Sarah Elizabeth Carswell, 79, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after a short period of declining health.Sarah was born in Burke County Feb. 7, 1941, to the late Newland and Bertha Carswell. She was an active member of Carswell Memorial Baptist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher and church clerk until she was homebound. She worked for King's Hosiery Mill for 30+ years. She was dedicated to her nieces, great-nieces, nephew and great-nephews. She also enjoyed cooking for her family.In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by brothers, Henry Carswell, Clarence Carswell, Dewey Carswell; sisters-in-law, Kate Carswell, Edna Carswell, Myrtle Carswell; and brother-in-law, Fred Butler.She is survived by brothers, Ted and Robert Carswell (Mary); sister and caregiver, Isabell Butler; and sister-in-law, Velsie Carswell, all of Morganton.Sarah will lie-in-state from 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Carswell Memorial Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., in the church cemetery with the Rev. Isaac Propst officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Carswell Memorial Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home