Scott Campbell
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Scott Campbell

December 5, 1968 - December 16, 2020

Scott Campbell, 52, of Morganton, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Born Dec. 5, 1968, he was the son of Thomas and Margaret Campbell. Scott was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and father who strived to always take care of his family. Scott was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt.

In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his wife, Wendy Childers Campbell; daughter, Savannea Funderburk Carswell (David); son, Gavian William Campbell; grandchildren, Aubrey and Easton Carswell; brother, Shane Campbell (Karen); sisters, Carla Campbell Villanueva, Bethany Campbell; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Drs. Larry Cline and Jack Hodges officiating. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
I'm so sorry for your loss! He was a great man. I will keep everyone in my prayers.
Renee Hawkins Hudgins
December 22, 2020
Shane, Beth, Carla and family~ So sorry to hear of the passing of Scott. Know that your family is in our thoughts and prayers. We just heard this news today are very shocked. We will be praying for comfort for all of you in the days ahead.
Angie Lowman Price
December 22, 2020
