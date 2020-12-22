Scott CampbellDecember 5, 1968 - December 16, 2020Scott Campbell, 52, of Morganton, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Born Dec. 5, 1968, he was the son of Thomas and Margaret Campbell. Scott was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and father who strived to always take care of his family. Scott was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt.In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his wife, Wendy Childers Campbell; daughter, Savannea Funderburk Carswell (David); son, Gavian William Campbell; grandchildren, Aubrey and Easton Carswell; brother, Shane Campbell (Karen); sisters, Carla Campbell Villanueva, Bethany Campbell; and many beloved nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Drs. Larry Cline and Jack Hodges officiating. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.Sossoman Funeral Home