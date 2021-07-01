Shannon Michael "Coby" ViaDecember 31, 1974 - June 27, 2021Our beloved Shannon Michael "Coby" Via, 46, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, June 27, 2021. He had a long battle with sarcoidosis and spent the last three years battling heart complications.Shannon loved nature and the outdoors. He had a passion for caring for people, including working for 10 years as a registered nurse in both an emergency and intensive care unit. He was loved by four-legged friends.Shannon saw God in everything and everyone. He had a great spiritual understanding and growth which he demonstrated in his unconditional, non-judgmental love for family, friends, and strangers. In all he did, Shannon gave us his great love.Shannon is survived by his father, Richard Via (Kathy); mother, Donna Yourovski (Alex); grandparents, Dewey and Georgia Quick; sisters, Stephanie Via Patmore and Laura Via Chatham (Michael); stepbrother, Rob Martinat (Stacey); stepsister, Julia Turner (Grayson); nieces and nephews, Grace Chatham, Ben Chatham, and Lauryn Turner; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Shannon was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Anthony Martinat.The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Brad Buchanan officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Church of Christ in Shannon's memory for support of local missions.Sossoman Funeral Home