Sharon Marie Mashburn CrispJune 1, 1952 - December 21, 2021Sharon Marie Mashburn Crisp, 69, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, after a long battle of dementia. She was the daughter of Harvey Emmitt Mashburn and Margaretta Smiley Mashburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Crisp; brothers, Earl, Jimmy, Harvey Jr. Mashburn; and sisters, Gladys Bowen, Dorthy Buchanan, Geneva Penson and Hazel Mashburn.Left to cherish her memory is a sister, Thelma Morton of Morganton; son, Jeremy Lee Crisp of McDowell County; daughters, Chassy Mcdaris and husband, Larry McDaris of Lenoir, Jennifer Crisp and husband, Josh Hennessee of Morganton; four grandchildren, Cole Mcdaris of Lenoir, Kevin Crisp, Meagan Hennessee and Briar Hennessee of Morganton; and lots of nieces and nephews.Sharon spent her last year's enjoying life at Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab. There she loved helping take care of her fellow residents. She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening and caring for the facility's flowers. She never met a stranger and always needed to be where all the action was going on. She grew to love each resident and staff members as her own family. She was the facility mom. Everyone called her "Mom." They too are left to cherish her memory. Her spirit will continue to stay alive with all the good memories and the wild stories of the things she did in her life. She would tell us all who grieve her to "hang tough!!"The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. John Whisnant Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Victory Chapel Church Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home