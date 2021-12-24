Menu
Sharon Marie Mashburn Crisp
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Sharon Marie Mashburn Crisp

June 1, 1952 - December 21, 2021

Sharon Marie Mashburn Crisp, 69, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, after a long battle of dementia. She was the daughter of Harvey Emmitt Mashburn and Margaretta Smiley Mashburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Crisp; brothers, Earl, Jimmy, Harvey Jr. Mashburn; and sisters, Gladys Bowen, Dorthy Buchanan, Geneva Penson and Hazel Mashburn.

Left to cherish her memory is a sister, Thelma Morton of Morganton; son, Jeremy Lee Crisp of McDowell County; daughters, Chassy Mcdaris and husband, Larry McDaris of Lenoir, Jennifer Crisp and husband, Josh Hennessee of Morganton; four grandchildren, Cole Mcdaris of Lenoir, Kevin Crisp, Meagan Hennessee and Briar Hennessee of Morganton; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Sharon spent her last year's enjoying life at Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab. There she loved helping take care of her fellow residents. She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening and caring for the facility's flowers. She never met a stranger and always needed to be where all the action was going on. She grew to love each resident and staff members as her own family. She was the facility mom. Everyone called her "Mom." They too are left to cherish her memory. Her spirit will continue to stay alive with all the good memories and the wild stories of the things she did in her life. She would tell us all who grieve her to "hang tough!!"

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. John Whisnant Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Victory Chapel Church Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have many great memories with Sharon while I worked at Magnolia Lane. Sharon was always fun to be with and we lifted each others spirits daily. I have missed her very much since I left and I extend my deepest sympathies to her family at this time.
Cathy Hill
December 27, 2021
MAMA YOU ARE NOW STROLLING OVER HEAVEN WITH GRANDPA GRANDMA UNCLE JIM AUNT NEVA BENNY AUNT HAZEL AND THE MANY MORE YOU LOVED SO MUCH... "THANK YOU FOR THE MEMORIES YOU LEFT US WITH TO CHERISH THEY ARE MORE PRECIOUS THAN GOLD AND SILVER THEY ARE THE TRUE TREASURES IN THIS LIFE"!!! I LOVE YOU MAMA
TAMMY
December 26, 2021
I was glad to have known Sharon crisps all these years at magnolia lane nursing home and before she went there .she is a very sweet lady .she will be greatly missed by all who knew her .my prayers go out to the family in prayer .
Teresa courtney
Friend
December 24, 2021
I will always remember Sharon she was a sweet caring lady and my prayers go out to the family .
Teresa courtney
Friend
December 24, 2021
