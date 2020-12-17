Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon H. Wilson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Sharon H. Wilson

April 15, 1945 - December 8, 2020

Sharon H. Wilson, 75, a lifetime resident of Morganton, passed away peacefully at Grace Hospital and went to meet her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She was the only child of the late Ben H. Hunter and Ruth Phillips Hunter Miller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles "Shad" Miller.

She was raised a Christian and the love of God was endlessly seen through her selfless acts of kindness towards her two sons, Charles Dean Wilson and Michael Shane Wilson. Mrs. Wilson is also survived by her long-time companion of 38 years, Patrick L. Summers.

Sharon enjoyed extensive travel, online board games, music, hummingbirds, bluebirds, and taking care of her little dog, Maggie.

Retired from the state, she held the position of Administrative Assistant to the Director of Appalachian Family Innovations, a state residential facility, for 38 years.

Partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to remember and celebrate Sharon's life in a private manner. The level of love illustrated through her will never fade away.

In lieu of flowers, all memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.