Sharon H. WilsonApril 15, 1945 - December 8, 2020Sharon H. Wilson, 75, a lifetime resident of Morganton, passed away peacefully at Grace Hospital and went to meet her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She was the only child of the late Ben H. Hunter and Ruth Phillips Hunter Miller.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles "Shad" Miller.She was raised a Christian and the love of God was endlessly seen through her selfless acts of kindness towards her two sons, Charles Dean Wilson and Michael Shane Wilson. Mrs. Wilson is also survived by her long-time companion of 38 years, Patrick L. Summers.Sharon enjoyed extensive travel, online board games, music, hummingbirds, bluebirds, and taking care of her little dog, Maggie.Retired from the state, she held the position of Administrative Assistant to the Director of Appalachian Family Innovations, a state residential facility, for 38 years.Partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to remember and celebrate Sharon's life in a private manner. The level of love illustrated through her will never fade away.In lieu of flowers, all memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home