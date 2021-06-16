Menu
Sheena McGinnis
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Sheena McGinnis

April 10, 1943 - June 12, 2021

Sheena McGinnis, 78, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Grace Hospital.

She was born April 10, 1943, in Rutherford County, to the late Guy Guffey and Ona Mae Shelton McClafferty. Sheena was raised in the Pentecostal faith. She made and sold Native American crafts at her store, Red Hawk. She had a big heart and helped a lot of people.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McGinnis.

Sheena is survived by her sons, James "Jimmy" Patrick (Paula) and William "Billy" Patrick, Darrell Curtis (Juanita); daughters, Lisa Patrick White (Michael) and Melissa Curtis; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Lovelace; and brother, Guy Guffey Jr.

A celebration of Sheena's life will be held at a later date.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
Sossoman Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.