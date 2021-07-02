Menu
Sheila Ennis Ezell
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Sheila Ennis Ezell

January 24, 1951 - June 28, 2021

Sheila Ezell is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Lee Ezell; daughter, Sarah; son, Matthew; and four grandchildren, Newton, Riley, Reagan, and Matthew.

She was born to Faye Queen and Howard Ennis in Morganton, graduated from Morganton High and went on to Western Piedmont Community college.

Memorial gifts may be made to a local YMCA or library. Please do not send any flowers.

A Memorial gathering of friends and family is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Light of Christ Methodist Church, 9106 Bryant Farms Rd., in Charlotte.

Published by The News Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP....you are missed ....your silver sneakers class and me
Sheila Bedington
June 29, 2021
