Shirley Gantt Byland
May 28, 1938 - June 1, 2021
Shirley Gantt Byland, 83, of Morganton, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Born in Burke County, May 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Houser Gantt and Essie Willis Gantt. Shirley was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
A loving mother and grandmother, Shirley is survived by her sons, Greg Byland (Lisa) and Jeff Byland; grandchildren, Trisha, Jordan, Seth, Jonathan, and Emily; great-grandchild, Ellie; and a sister, Nell Baker.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Fred James Byland; brother, Hugh Gantt; and sisters, Juanita Green, Prue Dula, Stella Ross.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, June 4, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Elaine Hall officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.