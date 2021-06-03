Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Gantt Byland
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Shirley Gantt Byland

May 28, 1938 - June 1, 2021

Shirley Gantt Byland, 83, of Morganton, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Born in Burke County, May 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Houser Gantt and Essie Willis Gantt. Shirley was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church.

A loving mother and grandmother, Shirley is survived by her sons, Greg Byland (Lisa) and Jeff Byland; grandchildren, Trisha, Jordan, Seth, Jonathan, and Emily; great-grandchild, Ellie; and a sister, Nell Baker.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Fred James Byland; brother, Hugh Gantt; and sisters, Juanita Green, Prue Dula, Stella Ross.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, June 4, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Elaine Hall officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Jun
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sisters are like no one else, especially my sister Shirley. We had a bond and friendship that will truly be missed. She was my traveling companion and we enjoyed so many trips traveling to all parts of the country and to the Bahamas. We definitely had fun during our trips and I will miss her dearly. She will always live on in my memories.
Nell Baker
Family
June 3, 2021
Shirley and I went through the grades together--all the way to the Morganton High School graduating class of 1957; in fact, I have a memory of chatting with her at one of our reunions. Condolences to Shirley's family, and sadness from the loss of a former classmate. William (Bill) Kezziah
Bill Kezziah
School
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results