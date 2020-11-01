Menu
Shirley Poteet Murdock

July 30, 1931 - October 27, 2020

Mrs. Shirley Poteet Murdock, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Andrews Living Center in Concord.

Shirley was born July 30, 1931, in Morganton to the late Isaac Finley Poteet and Floy Poteet Poteet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Alton Hugh Murdock; and son, Jeff Murdock. Shirley was the youngest of 10 children, who also preceded her in death.

Shirley was a Registered Nurse, having graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was a homemaker, a long-time substitute teacher at Sedgefield Junior High School, and was an active member of Park Road Baptist Church for many decades.

Shirley is survived by sons, Stephen Murdock and wife, Jeanne, of Concord, and Al Murdock and wife, Nancy, of Lynnville, Tenn.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Shirley will be inurned in Petersburg, Tenn., along with her husband, Hugh.

