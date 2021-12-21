Shirley Ann Wilson VanHornOctober 6, 1936 - December 18, 2021Shirley Ann Wilson VanHorn, 85, of Hildebran, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residenceShe was born in Burke County, Oct. 26, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Bert Wilson and Ila Eckard Wilson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ray VanHorn; three sisters, Evelyn Stone and husband, Albert, Irene Weaver and husband, Norris, Catherine Drum and husband, Dale; and brother, B.L. Wilson and wife, Mae.She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa King and husband, William, of Oak Island; granddaughter, Jade Lackey and husband, Chase, of Burlington; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 to 9:45 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Rev. Ed Stephenson, will be officiating the service. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow.Memorials may be made to Amorem, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Hickory Funeral Home