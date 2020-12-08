Silvio Gardiol Martinat Jr.April 14, 1928 - December 4, 2020Silvio Gardiol Martinat Jr., 92, a lifelong resident of Caldwell County, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care - Hudson.He was born April 14, 1928, to the late Silvio Gardiol Martinat Sr. and Madeliene Garrou Martinat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Benfield Martinat; and one brother, Dr. Edwin Martinat.Silvio attended Oak Hill, East Harper, Lenoir High School and went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He grew up working in the family business of Waldensian Bakery, and enjoyed playing in the Lenoir High School Band which he considered a highlight of his life. Upon his return from college, Silvio took over ownership of Hibriten Motors and would go on to have several thriving businesses throughout his career.Silvio was very involved in his community serving on various boards and was a big contributor to many causes in Caldwell County. He helped to establish the Caldwell County Half-Way House and was a mentor to several residents throughout his 37 years of involvement. He also held the title of the longest serving member of the Rotary Club.Silvio along with his best friend, Hugh Morton, played an instrumental role in the relocation of the Cape Hatteras Light House in 1999 due to erosion of the shore. Both men also were involved in relocating the USS NC Battleship in 1961.Anyone who knew Silvio knew he was a lover of all animals, especially his cougars. He often made special appearances on Marlon Perkins' show, The Wild Kingdom. He raised cougars and places them at Grandfather Mountain where their ancestors reside to this day.Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 35 years, Lida Suddreth Martinat of the home; two stepdaughters, Donna Rabb and Rhonda Walker and husband, Keith, all of Lenoir; two stepsons, John Rabb, and Vernon Gragg and wife, Elenor, all of Lenoir; one sister-in-law, Martha Martinat of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Larry Gragg and wife, Shannon, Vickie Cannon and husband, Terry, Charles Gragg, and Morgan Walker; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Noah Cannon; one niece, Karen Witt; one nephew, Henry Martinat; one cousin, Eddie Micol; his dear friend, Charles Hathcoth and numerous others.Graveside services to honor the life of Silvio will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.n., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Beth Ann Miller. Serving as pallbearers will be his beloved band mates, Dr. David Abernathy, John Craig, Boyd Campbell, and Nathan Vannoy, as well as his two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Noah Cannon. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.The family would like to give special recognition to Silvio's caregivers, Carol Rainwater and Barbara Gibson.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory