Sondra Pendley "Sonnie" Allman
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Sondra "Sonnie" Pendley Allman

August 27, 1947 - March 4, 2021

Sondra "Sonnie" Pendley Allman, 73, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Born in Spruce Pine, Aug. 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George W. Pendley and Madge Florence Burleson Pendley. Sonnie was a faithful member of Mt. Home Baptist Church; she loved Jesus and wanted everybody to go to Heaven with her. If she met you once, you were her 'good friend.' If you have a child, they became her surrogate child, grandchild, niece, or nephew. She went to ball games to support your kid. She loved playing cards and traveling, especially to the beach and several times to Israel. She took thousands and thousands of pictures. Her smile lit up the room; she was the life of the party always.

Sonnie is survived by her husband, Dennis Ray Allman; daughters, Deana Allman (Andy VonSeggen) and Denise Allman; grandchildren, Lark and Koen; nieces and nephews, Jeanie Byrd (Dixon), Dennis Michaels (Sue), Kaye Fish (Allen), Kim Stewart (Scott), Todd Branch, Lisa Barr, Heather Hawryluk (Nick), Nancy, and Marie; great-nieces and -nephews, Jamie, Jillian, Caitlyn, Colston, Madison, Kylie, Amanda, Christopher, Katie, Jesse, Carson, Jackson, Jordan, Mable, and many great-great-nieces and -nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sonnie was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Smith, Zekie Bumgarner, and Mike Pendley; nephew, Kenny Smith; and her dog, Mr. Tommy Lee Allman.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Mt. Home Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Sossoman funeral home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Mt. Home Baptist Church
NC
Mar
7
Funeral
3:30p.m.
Mt. Home Baptist Church
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm deeply sadden of the passing of Sonnie. We became friends while employed at Southern Bell. She met no stranger, when Bell closed we went to different locations..I came back to Morganton, Sonnie found me, rode to several Pioneer meetings,, we never had cross words, fun , she loved her family, we'll meet in the sweet by and by, rest in PEACE.. will keep the family in Prayer !!!
Carolyn Kincaid Fleming
March 7, 2021
