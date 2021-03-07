Sondra "Sonnie" Pendley AllmanAugust 27, 1947 - March 4, 2021Sondra "Sonnie" Pendley Allman, 73, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.Born in Spruce Pine, Aug. 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George W. Pendley and Madge Florence Burleson Pendley. Sonnie was a faithful member of Mt. Home Baptist Church; she loved Jesus and wanted everybody to go to Heaven with her. If she met you once, you were her 'good friend.' If you have a child, they became her surrogate child, grandchild, niece, or nephew. She went to ball games to support your kid. She loved playing cards and traveling, especially to the beach and several times to Israel. She took thousands and thousands of pictures. Her smile lit up the room; she was the life of the party always.Sonnie is survived by her husband, Dennis Ray Allman; daughters, Deana Allman (Andy VonSeggen) and Denise Allman; grandchildren, Lark and Koen; nieces and nephews, Jeanie Byrd (Dixon), Dennis Michaels (Sue), Kaye Fish (Allen), Kim Stewart (Scott), Todd Branch, Lisa Barr, Heather Hawryluk (Nick), Nancy, and Marie; great-nieces and -nephews, Jamie, Jillian, Caitlyn, Colston, Madison, Kylie, Amanda, Christopher, Katie, Jesse, Carson, Jackson, Jordan, Mable, and many great-great-nieces and -nephews.In addition to her parents, Sonnie was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Smith, Zekie Bumgarner, and Mike Pendley; nephew, Kenny Smith; and her dog, Mr. Tommy Lee Allman.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Mt. Home Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman funeral home