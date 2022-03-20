Sophie KenyonSeptember 15, 1941 - March 17, 2022Sophie Kenyon, 80, of Burke County, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022.She was born Sept. 15, 1941, in New Jersey, to the late Antoni Ozga and Nellie Gmyrek Ozga. Mom was an avid animal lover who enjoyed cooking and baking. She volunteered her time to many local foundations. She was an active member of AARP, serving on the board as treasurer. Sophie was a loving and adoring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She is survived by her sons, Scott Kenyon (Mary) and Sam Kenyon (Agnes); daughters, Susan Naya (Andy) and Sandy Kenyon; grandchildren, Joey Arney, Elissa Grootenboer (Greg), Scott Kenyon (Kaitlyn), Jenna Arney, Skyler Naya, Matthew Kenyon and Kyla Yee; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Westin and Ella.The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday, March 21, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Father Kenneth Whittington officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home