Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sophie Kenyon
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Sophie Kenyon

September 15, 1941 - March 17, 2022

Sophie Kenyon, 80, of Burke County, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022.

She was born Sept. 15, 1941, in New Jersey, to the late Antoni Ozga and Nellie Gmyrek Ozga. Mom was an avid animal lover who enjoyed cooking and baking. She volunteered her time to many local foundations. She was an active member of AARP, serving on the board as treasurer. Sophie was a loving and adoring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her sons, Scott Kenyon (Mary) and Sam Kenyon (Agnes); daughters, Susan Naya (Andy) and Sandy Kenyon; grandchildren, Joey Arney, Elissa Grootenboer (Greg), Scott Kenyon (Kaitlyn), Jenna Arney, Skyler Naya, Matthew Kenyon and Kyla Yee; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Westin and Ella.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday, March 21, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Father Kenneth Whittington officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Mar
21
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.