Stephen James Walker
1951 - 2021
Stephen James Walker

October 20, 1951 - December 22, 2021

Stephen James Walker, 70, of Morganton, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Born Oct. 20, 1951, he was the son of Vergie Yount Walker and the late Sterling James Walker.

Stephen was a faithful member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. He retired from Harris Teeters. After retirement, Stephen opened Hwy 64 Paint Body where he sold and worked on cars. Stephen loved to fish and go to the lake. He was a fan of NASCAR, owned a dirt car and loved racing it on various tracks.

In addition to his father, Stephen was preceded in death his great-grandchild, Xena.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia B. Walker of the home: mother, Vergie Yount Walker; daughter, Lisa Bolick (Bobby); stepsons, Andrew Williams (Abbi) and Smokye Williams; grandchildren, Steven and Brittany Bolick, Aubrey, Ellie and Maisie Williams; and great-grandchildren Sabrina, Kourtney, Bobby, Bentley, Karlea, and Payton.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Dr. Darren Browning, the Rev. Donald Lovelace, and the Rev. Chris Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Missionary Ridge Youth programs.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jeanne M Bowman
Friend
December 28, 2021
Pat , Vergie and Family, so sorry to hear of Your loss. Steve was a very nice person. May God comfort and give you strength through this difficult time. Linda Gambel
Linda Gambel
December 27, 2021
My heart goes out to you Patricia during your time of loss. May you always have the strength and guidance from the Lord. Stephen had endured so much with you always by his side. May he restvin peace in his new heavenly home. My thoughts and prayers to your whole family.
Dee McDaniel
Friend
December 27, 2021
Pat, Vergie and all the family, I am so sorry for your loss...Steve was such a kind and well liked person and will definitely be missed....All of you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time..
Lottie Chapman
December 27, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. I had the privilege to work with Steve in the mid 80´s at Harris Teeter´s. Even bought my first Jeep from him. He was a sweet, kind, gentle man who left an lasting impression on all who had the privilege to meet him. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Angela Baldridge
Work
December 26, 2021
