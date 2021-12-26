Stephen James WalkerOctober 20, 1951 - December 22, 2021Stephen James Walker, 70, of Morganton, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.Born Oct. 20, 1951, he was the son of Vergie Yount Walker and the late Sterling James Walker.Stephen was a faithful member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. He retired from Harris Teeters. After retirement, Stephen opened Hwy 64 Paint Body where he sold and worked on cars. Stephen loved to fish and go to the lake. He was a fan of NASCAR, owned a dirt car and loved racing it on various tracks.In addition to his father, Stephen was preceded in death his great-grandchild, Xena.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia B. Walker of the home: mother, Vergie Yount Walker; daughter, Lisa Bolick (Bobby); stepsons, Andrew Williams (Abbi) and Smokye Williams; grandchildren, Steven and Brittany Bolick, Aubrey, Ellie and Maisie Williams; and great-grandchildren Sabrina, Kourtney, Bobby, Bentley, Karlea, and Payton.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Dr. Darren Browning, the Rev. Donald Lovelace, and the Rev. Chris Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Memorial contributions can be directed to the Missionary Ridge Youth programs.Sossoman Funeral Home