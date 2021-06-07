Menu
Stephen Ray Waters
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Stephen Ray Waters

January 19, 1950 - June 4, 2021

Mr. Stephen Ray Waters, 71, who was a lifelong resident of Morganton, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness.

"Steve" was born Jan. 19, 1950, to the late Ray Waters and Eva Cline Waters.

Steve is survived by his wife, Lynette Denton Waters; his daughter, Angela Paul and husband, Jason; two stepchildren, Kimberly Spake Mostiller and husband, Chris, and Dustin Durham; two sisters, Joan Williford and Judy Pearson; one brother, Tim Waters; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was an honorable man of God, passion and strength, and will be missed by many.

Steve was a driven professional who served in the U.S. Army, possessing unparalleled attention to detail and perfectionism. He also loved to hang glide, and consequently won a Raven award in the mid-80s for remaining airborne for over one hour at Grandfather Mountain. Steve was also an avid golfer, and was a lifelong member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow in the Missionary Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.

Flowers can be sent to Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory, 1507 East Main St., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Missionary Ridge Baptist Church
5612 John Watts Street, Morganton, NC
Jun
8
Service
7:00p.m.
Missionary Ridge Baptist Church
5612 John Watts Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P Steve.
Tom parks
Work
June 19, 2021
My love is being sent to Lynette and each of the family members.
Steve was a gentle person and had a wonderful work ethic the entire 35 years I knew him. His earthly presence will be missed.
Nancy Hart
Friend
June 10, 2021
Yulonda Forbes
June 8, 2021
Sending prayers for the family. Steve was a wonderful person. He would help anyone. He will be missed dearly. Love to all.
Christy & Barry McGee
Friend
June 8, 2021
Great memories with Steve in our younger years he was a great guy, he will be truly missed. Sending prayers for all the family!
Chris Freeman
Friend
June 7, 2021
Dear Lynette and family, Praying for you all during this difficult time. Steve was a great friend, always there when I needed him...he will be missed by many but none more than his family. Truly going to miss the best golfing partner I ever had. 20+ yrs of memories to recount of a treasured friendship. GOD bless and keep you all...Til we meet again dear friend
Chris Rakestraw
Friend
June 7, 2021
God bless the Waters family Steve was a friend and a good man he was always friendly and wanted to know how I was doing. So trust Jesus he is our strength in our time of sorrow
Herb Dills
Friend
June 7, 2021
Lynette and family our condolences to you all. May God bless you with the love, comfort, strength and peace you will need to endure this very difficult time in your lives. Our love to you.
Diann and Oscar Tate
Friend
June 7, 2021
Our condolences to Lynette & family. We went to Salem High with Steve, & he was a really great guy. He will be so missed by family & friends.
Libby & Mike Young
Friend
June 7, 2021
You are all in our thoughts and prayers. We are so thankful and Blessed to have known Steve. Like his dad, Ray ,he was a special part of our Church Family. I will miss him.
jettie lee vandyke
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. I bet Richard was waiting for him.
Maryann Carswell
Friend
June 7, 2021
Rest In Peace dear brother. I love you and you will be greatly missed. So glad you are in the arms of our savior now.
Joan Williford
Sister
June 7, 2021
Dear Lynette and family,
I'm so sorry for your loss. You will be in my prayers.

Much love
Libby Arney
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Beth Dean
Friend
June 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Steve's passing. We were best friends for many years and Steve was best man at my wedding. I will remember you in my prayers and I pray that God will give you comfort.
David Lewis
Friend
June 5, 2021
