Stephen Ray WatersJanuary 19, 1950 - June 4, 2021Mr. Stephen Ray Waters, 71, who was a lifelong resident of Morganton, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness."Steve" was born Jan. 19, 1950, to the late Ray Waters and Eva Cline Waters.Steve is survived by his wife, Lynette Denton Waters; his daughter, Angela Paul and husband, Jason; two stepchildren, Kimberly Spake Mostiller and husband, Chris, and Dustin Durham; two sisters, Joan Williford and Judy Pearson; one brother, Tim Waters; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.Steve was an honorable man of God, passion and strength, and will be missed by many.Steve was a driven professional who served in the U.S. Army, possessing unparalleled attention to detail and perfectionism. He also loved to hang glide, and consequently won a Raven award in the mid-80s for remaining airborne for over one hour at Grandfather Mountain. Steve was also an avid golfer, and was a lifelong member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church.The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow in the Missionary Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.Flowers can be sent to Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory, 1507 East Main St., Valdese, NC 28690.