Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stuart Eric Poteet
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
Stuart Eric Poteet

November 4, 1974 - November 29, 2020

Stuart Eric Poteet, 46, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Born in Burke County, Nov. 4, 1974, he was the son of Ricky Poteet (Connie) and Cathy Short Pritchard. Stuart was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Stuart was a devoted son, brother, and uncle who loved his family. He was a graduate of Freedom High School and Appalachian State University, with a degree in English. Stuart enjoyed animals, movies, gaming, and was an avid Star Wars fan. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Stuart is survived by his sister, Michelle Barrier (Brian); nephews, Trevor and Luke Barrier; uncles, Garry Poteet (Rita), Jerry Poteet (Dottie), Joseph Prichard (Marny), Wade Pritchard (Suzy), and Gary Pritchard (Shelly); numerous cousins and other extended family; and his beloved friends, including D.J. Sheets and Alex Cabaniss.

Stuart was preceded in death by his stepfather, Mark Pritchard.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. A celebration of Stuart's life will follow at 2 p.m., in the church with Dr. Jack Hodges officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, P.O. Box 1884, Morganton, NC 28680.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Stu always brought a smile to my face, made me laugh, and brightened my day. I am so saddened to hear of his passing. I want his family to know that his impact reached across the globe and touched so many people. Sending love and healing thoughts to you all. We will surely miss him.
Dr. Chris A. Buzzetta
December 1, 2020