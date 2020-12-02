Stuart Eric PoteetNovember 4, 1974 - November 29, 2020Stuart Eric Poteet, 46, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.Born in Burke County, Nov. 4, 1974, he was the son of Ricky Poteet (Connie) and Cathy Short Pritchard. Stuart was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Stuart was a devoted son, brother, and uncle who loved his family. He was a graduate of Freedom High School and Appalachian State University, with a degree in English. Stuart enjoyed animals, movies, gaming, and was an avid Star Wars fan. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, Stuart is survived by his sister, Michelle Barrier (Brian); nephews, Trevor and Luke Barrier; uncles, Garry Poteet (Rita), Jerry Poteet (Dottie), Joseph Prichard (Marny), Wade Pritchard (Suzy), and Gary Pritchard (Shelly); numerous cousins and other extended family; and his beloved friends, including D.J. Sheets and Alex Cabaniss.Stuart was preceded in death by his stepfather, Mark Pritchard.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. A celebration of Stuart's life will follow at 2 p.m., in the church with Dr. Jack Hodges officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, P.O. Box 1884, Morganton, NC 28680.Sossoman Funeral Home