Sue Ann Ludwig Taylor
June 3, 1949 - April 4, 2022
Sue Ann Ludwig Taylor, 72, of Morganton, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.
Born in York County, Pa., June 3, 1949, she was the daughter of Yola Jane Alloway Ludwig and the late Frank Edison Ludwig Jr. Sue was a Godly woman who was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her mother, Sue is survived by her daughters, Sandra Taylor Moss (David) and Jennifer Taylor; granddaughter, Kirsten Barton; brothers, Sam Ludwig (Sandy), James Ludwig and Toby Ludwig (Theresa); a number of nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Samuel Taylor (Kay); and sisters-in-law, Nancy Grove, Geraldine King and Peggy Taylor.
In addition to her father, Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joe Alan Taylor; brothers-in-law, Elmo Taylor, J. Donnell Taylor, Mervin Grove, Richard Tyson and Franklin King; and sisters-in-law, Delores Tyson and Mary Ann Taylor.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 15, at Burkemont Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org
.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.