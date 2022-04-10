Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue Ann Ludwig Taylor
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
Burkemont Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Sue Ann Ludwig Taylor

June 3, 1949 - April 4, 2022

Sue Ann Ludwig Taylor, 72, of Morganton, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.

Born in York County, Pa., June 3, 1949, she was the daughter of Yola Jane Alloway Ludwig and the late Frank Edison Ludwig Jr. Sue was a Godly woman who was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her mother, Sue is survived by her daughters, Sandra Taylor Moss (David) and Jennifer Taylor; granddaughter, Kirsten Barton; brothers, Sam Ludwig (Sandy), James Ludwig and Toby Ludwig (Theresa); a number of nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Samuel Taylor (Kay); and sisters-in-law, Nancy Grove, Geraldine King and Peggy Taylor.

In addition to her father, Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joe Alan Taylor; brothers-in-law, Elmo Taylor, J. Donnell Taylor, Mervin Grove, Richard Tyson and Franklin King; and sisters-in-law, Delores Tyson and Mary Ann Taylor.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 15, at Burkemont Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
Burkemont Baptist Church
NC
Apr
15
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.