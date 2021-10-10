Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan C. Schattschneider
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Susan C. Schattschneider

May 1, 1956 - October 7, 2021

Susan C. Schattschneider passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She never complained during her illness, and she had a strong and everlasting faith in her Saviour Jesus Christ.

Susan was loved by everyone who knew her. Her beautiful smile and happy personality was always present. She was a very positive, kind and loving person. Susan worked as office manager and podiatry assistant in the podiatry practice with her husband Dr. Gary Schattschneider for over 37 years. The patients always spoke very highly of her. She will be missed in this physical world, but her spirit will live on forever in the hearts of all of us who knew and loved her.

Susan was born in Mendham, N.J., May 1, 1956. She graduated with a degree in Natural Sciences from the Johns Hopkins University with her husband in 1978. She did research work at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and also at the University of Pennsylvania Dental School while her husband was in podiatry school and residency. She published a research paper during her work at Johns Hopkins. Susan and her husband moved to Morganton in 1984, which has been their home ever since.

Susan loved music, reading, and had a special love and talent for gardening. She sang with her husband over 20 years with the Hickory Choral Society, which she dearly loved. Now she is certainly singing with the angels in Heaven.

Susan is survived by her husband, Dr. Gary Schattschneider; beloved son, Michael Schattschneider and his girlfriend, Jenny Prudhomme, both of Asheville; brother, Wade Carter and his girlfriend, Valerie Vealey in New Jersey; brother-in-law and his wife, Glenn and Sandy Schattschneider of Naples, Fla.; nephew, Bryan Carter; niece, Lara Carter, both in New Jersey; her husband's stepmother, Betty Schattschneider of Sarasota, Fla.; and her best, most faithful friends, Sarah and Dennis Leone of Punta Gorda, Fla.

The Schattschneider family will receive friends and have a viewing at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12. A memorial service for Susan will be held at the First Baptist Church in Morganton Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. A burial will follow the service at Burke Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation; Asheville Humane Society; or Amorem Hospice (formerly Burke Hospice) in Valdese.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Oct
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I only last night learned of Susan's passing several months ago, from a mutual friend. I was both shocked and saddened. Susan's lovely smile and generous spirit permeated every situation. She was so happy to love and support her wonderful husband, who is such a gregarious, life affirming person; but while always supportive of Gary and others, she held her own in terms of intelligence, talent, kindness and giving. My thoughts go out to Gary. Love, Keith Smith
Keith Smith
Friend
February 9, 2022
Was saddened to Just learn of Susan´s passing! She was admired and respected by many! Always friendly and had a positive attitude!
Kim robbins
Other
December 18, 2021
Words cannot express our sympathy for you and your family. She was a light. One of the kindest souls I´ve had the pleasure of knowing. May God bless you with comfort and peace during this time.
Teudi and Sonya Flores
Work
October 13, 2021
Deepest sympathies on your loss. Susan was such a pleasant, cheerful, caring person! It was truly my pleasure to have known her. May the Lord give you comfort during this time. Treasure your memories.
Susan Williams Mull
Work
October 11, 2021
Sincere sympathy and condolences for the loss of this dear sweet woman. I only knew her as a patient but her sweet and kind nature always made me look forward to my appointments. Truly a beautiful person inside and out.
Bradley Davis
Work
October 11, 2021
Dr. Schattschneider, so sorry to hear of your loss. May the Lord comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Gene Seals
October 10, 2021
Gary, Praying for you and your family. You have my deepest condolences. Susan was a lovely woman.
John Walker
October 10, 2021
Gary, We are sincerely sorry for your loss . We will always think fondly of you and Susan. May God bless you and the family
Aleta and Carroll Hoyle
Friend
October 10, 2021
What a delightful and charming woman! I knew her as a mom when her son was in my third grade class. My sympathy to the family
Barbara Aycock
Work
October 10, 2021
Gary and family, I´m so sorry to learn of Susan´s passing but her sweet spirit and love will live in forever. My prayers and heartfelt thoughts are with you. I know the hurt personally. Love to you and Michael
Janell Wakefield
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results