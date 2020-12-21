Susie Irene PenleyNovember 17, 1927 - December 18, 2020Susie Irene Penley, 93, of Morganton, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.Born in Lincoln County, Nov. 17, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Charles Monroe Carswell and Carrie Chapman Carswell.Susie was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed quilting, yard sales, and word puzzles.Mrs. Penley is survived by her daughter, Lena Reece (Phillip "Doc"); grandchildren, Steve Curtis (Audrey), Bryan Curtis (Alani), Debbie Swanson (Mitch), David Arrowood (Kendra), and Johnny Arrowood (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Breedlove (Forrest), Rebecca Zimmerman (Clint), Matthew Curtis , Lindsay Swanson (Nate), Jakob Arrowood, Zakery Arrowood, and Colton Arrowood (Brittanni); great-great-grandchildren, Luke, Will, Emma, Claire, and Nolan; and her canine companion, Jasper.In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her son, Roger Lee Arrowood; great-grandson, Cade Arrowood; and siblings, Claude Carswell, Lula Green, Ellis Carswell, Bertie Causby, Florence Carswell, Herman Carswell, and Beatrice Shepard.The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. George Crawford officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reason, P.O. Box 633, Rutherford College, NC 28671.Sossoman Funeral Home