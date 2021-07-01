Suzanne Louise Causby LovenMarch 27, 1964 - June 27, 2021Suzanne Louise Causby Loven, 57, of Morganton passed away suddenly Sunday, June 27, 2021.She was born March 27, 1964, in Alexandria, Va., to Sarah Louise Pons Causby Petrie and the late Bobby Jones Causby. Suzanne was raised in Arlington, Va., and moved to Morganton in 1970. She earned her degree in early childhood development at Western Piedmont Community College. She volunteered at Western Carolina Center, helping with their horse-riding program. Recently she had served as a caregiver for her mother and daughter.In addition to her parents, Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Sarah Anne Howard; grandchildren, Madison Ella, Avery Rose, and Anna Lyse Bella; brother, John Robert Causby; stepbrothers, Frederic Andrew Petrie III and son, Justin Petrie and Phillip David Petrie (Stephanie); and stepsister, Elizabeth Ann Petrie.Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Jones Causby; stepfather, Frederic Andrew Petrie; son, Gregory Andrew Howard; grandparents, John Albert Pons and Sarah Rhyne Pons. She also remained close to her ex-husband and cared for him until his death in 2020.Due to the on-going health crisis, no services are planned for Suzanne. Those who wish may stop by to visit Sarah Louise, Sarah Ann, and family.Sossoman Funeral Home