Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Suzanne Louise Causby Loven
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Suzanne Louise Causby Loven

March 27, 1964 - June 27, 2021

Suzanne Louise Causby Loven, 57, of Morganton passed away suddenly Sunday, June 27, 2021.

She was born March 27, 1964, in Alexandria, Va., to Sarah Louise Pons Causby Petrie and the late Bobby Jones Causby. Suzanne was raised in Arlington, Va., and moved to Morganton in 1970. She earned her degree in early childhood development at Western Piedmont Community College. She volunteered at Western Carolina Center, helping with their horse-riding program. Recently she had served as a caregiver for her mother and daughter.

In addition to her parents, Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Sarah Anne Howard; grandchildren, Madison Ella, Avery Rose, and Anna Lyse Bella; brother, John Robert Causby; stepbrothers, Frederic Andrew Petrie III and son, Justin Petrie and Phillip David Petrie (Stephanie); and stepsister, Elizabeth Ann Petrie.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Jones Causby; stepfather, Frederic Andrew Petrie; son, Gregory Andrew Howard; grandparents, John Albert Pons and Sarah Rhyne Pons. She also remained close to her ex-husband and cared for him until his death in 2020.

Due to the on-going health crisis, no services are planned for Suzanne. Those who wish may stop by to visit Sarah Louise, Sarah Ann, and family.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers. Me and Susie were very good friends many years ago. She had such a sweet soul. RIP my friend.
Tammi Nichols
Friend
July 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. This picture is exactly how I remember her. She was one of my very best friends when we were in high school and we had some great times. She will be missed by many of us. We will celebrate her life at our next class reunion. Prayers for you all.
Lisa and Jeff Metcalf
School
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results