Sylvia Jean Wenzel Grady



May 3, 1940 - March 8, 2021



Sylvia Jean Wenzel Grady, 80, of Morganton, passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021, in the comfort of her residence, surrounded by her family, and loved ones.



Sylvia was born the daughter of the late Frederick Wenzel and Rosalyne Towery Wenzel May 3, 1940, in Burke County. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Sylvia enjoyed gardening, music (especially Big Band and Dixieland Jazz), reading and movies.



Along with her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Grady; two sons, Freddy and Douglas Grady; stepson, Bill Grady; and brother, Steve Wenzel.



Those Left behind to cherish Sylvia's memory include two daughters, Anna Grady of Morganton and Sylvia Verna Smith and her husband, Tommy, of Hickory; stepdaughter, Margaret Grady Long of Loris, S.C.; two sisters, Mary Russell of St. Stephens, S.C., and Vickie Atkin of Gastonia; two special friends, Angela and Lora; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Ken Anderson officiating.



The family wants to thank the staff of Burke Hospice for their loving care.



Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.



