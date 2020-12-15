Menu
Tanner Austyn Kitchings
1995 - 2020
BORN
1995
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Tanner Austyn Kitchings

March 25, 1995 - December 13, 2020

Tanner Austyn Kitchings, 25, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Tanner was born March 25, 1995, in Burke County, to Billy Ray Kitchings Jr. and Sharon Houston Kitchings.

He worked as the grocery manager for Lowes Foods in Viewmont. Tanner loved wrestling and UFC, but most of all he loved his family and friends.

Tanner was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Margie Houston; grandfather, Billy Kitchings Sr.; and MawMaw Frances Crouse.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Landon Kitchings; grandmother, Floy Kitchings; aunts, Cynthia Beard and husband, Billy, Sheila Houston, Donna Hilton and Kenny McCray, Jennifer Sitton, and husband, Stewart; and numerous cousins. Also surviving is a special friend and young lady that was always by his side, Hannah Maher.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese with Mark Foy officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 17, from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service.

Tanner had a great love for cats, and the family request that memorials be sent to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East, Valdese, NC
Dec
17
Service
4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Bill, Sherry & Chris Sellars
Family
December 16, 2020
I knew him when he worked at Lowes in Bethlehem. He always had a smile on his face. I missed him when, he went to Viewmont to work. My prayers and thoughts to Tanner's family and friends during this time.
Tammy
December 16, 2020
My heart felt sympathy for the loss of your precious child. Keep trusting in the Lord to see you through this difficult time.
Susan M.Dale
December 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family. I'm so sorry for their loss of such an amazing young man.
Teresa Harmon Hicks
Family
December 14, 2020
Sharon and Bill my heart breaks hearing of your loss. Sharon, I know how much you love your boys. Words can't describe how much this hurts for you!
Jenny Harwell
Friend
December 15, 2020
Bill and Sharon I'm so very sorry for your loss. Praying peace and comfort for you during this season.
Teresa Thompson
December 15, 2020
Hi Billy, This is Randy Sain. I am so very sorry to hear about your loss. Please know that Karen and I will be praying for you guys.
Randy Sain
December 15, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of tanner's passing.may god puts his hands on tanners family and give them peace.
Marie Miller
Coworker
December 15, 2020
My heart aches for your family. Too young to be gone. Love you Bill Kitchins. Praying
Darnell Setzer
December 15, 2020
