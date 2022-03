I don´t have the words to say to the whole Carswell family how much y´all have meant to me I am deeply saddened to hear about Ted´s passing we have traveled thousands of miles Go Kart racing and went in many burning houses and by Gods grace we survived (God is good ) I will look for you in heaven my friend. To MaryAnn, Teresa, Brian, Helen,Roy God bless you all.Teresa you are still my baby girl!

Herb Dills Friend June 4, 2021