Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ted Eugene Causby
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Ted Eugene Causby

April 17, 1948 - March 20, 2021

Mr. Ted Eugene Causby, 72, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence.

Ted was born April 17, 1948, in Burke County, to the late Robert D. Causby and Zula Gates Causby.

He was a charter member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Morganton, and was known by everyone as the longtime owner and operator of Causbys Service Center in Valdese. He always found a way to share his love for the Lord with anyone he met. His jokes and antics never went unnoticed, and he never missed an opportunity to help someone out or check out a good looking ride. His presence will be missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Causby; and by four brothers, Billy, David, Jimmy and Kenneth Causby.

Survivors include his three children, Dwayne Causby and wife, Donna, of Rutherford College, Glenn Causby and fiancée, Tonya Anderson, of Valdese, and Erin Ball and husband, Jared, of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Lacey Causby, Cooper Ball and Hudson Ball; two sisters, Jo Ann Mills and husband, Bob, and Linda Sue Wilson and husband, Wesley; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 24, at Solid Rock Baptist Church at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Tony Land and the Rev. Stacey Lane officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Morganton.

Memorials may be sent to Solid Rock Baptist Church, 2505 Burke Memorial Park Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Solid Rock Baptist Church
Burke Memorial Park Rd., Morganton, NC
Mar
24
Service
5:00p.m.
Solid Rock Baptist Church
Burke Memorial Park Rd., Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I was truly saddened to hear of Ted's passing. I loved to talk to him when he would come to the Rock Fountain and eat. He was a very kind hearted, funny friend. My prayers are with you all.
Vickie Watson
March 25, 2021
Dwayne & Donna we are truly sorry for your loss. We are praying for your family during this difficult time. Ted was a wonderful and fun loving man. Our family has known him for many years. We know he is smiling down at all of us from heaven today. He will truly be missed !!
Tim & Edith Stafford
Family Friend
March 24, 2021
ted was a great person -loved all the people in drexel valdese and would help anyone he is gone to to be with the lord and family ,thanks for you caring about others .i will see you on the other side with jesus colombogoins
robert goins
March 24, 2021
Prayers for all. He was a good soul May God bless him.
Anita Morgan
March 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Winfield Abee
Family Friend
March 21, 2021
Ted lived well, always laughed often, he gained respect from everyone who knew him, including the love of children. He looked for the best in others, and expressed it. He worked hard and raised a beautiful family.

He left this world better than he found it, and gave the best he had. We have an Angel above us.

I will miss him greatly, but will never forget all of his advice and help given to me, always.

Much Love to Dwayne, Erin, and Glenn.
Melanie Moore
Family Friend
March 23, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss! Ted was a outstanding man! Loved him and the family! He will truly be missed by so many people. God gained an angel on March 20th. Will keep all the family in my thoughts a.d prayers!
Renee Hawkins Hudgins
March 23, 2021
You will be missed my friend by our family and all who loves you who loves you very much
Chris Witherspoon
Friend
March 23, 2021
Dwayne and family, our deepest sympathy for your loss. Ted will truly be missed by all of us. He always brought laughter and a smile to everyone's face everytime he was around.
Valdese Cleaners
March 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jodi Bowman
Friend
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this! This breaks my heart for the family. My grandpa was a dear friend to Ted, and I remember spending most of my childhood visiting with Ted at the shop. Y'all will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Halee Powell
Family Friend
March 23, 2021
Your suffering is over. May you rest in peace.ZIVWm
Rosanne Lombardi
Family Friend
March 22, 2021
Josh and Crystal Wimbish
March 22, 2021
Tamara Strickley
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results