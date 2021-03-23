Ted Eugene CausbyApril 17, 1948 - March 20, 2021Mr. Ted Eugene Causby, 72, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his residence.Ted was born April 17, 1948, in Burke County, to the late Robert D. Causby and Zula Gates Causby.He was a charter member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Morganton, and was known by everyone as the longtime owner and operator of Causbys Service Center in Valdese. He always found a way to share his love for the Lord with anyone he met. His jokes and antics never went unnoticed, and he never missed an opportunity to help someone out or check out a good looking ride. His presence will be missed.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Causby; and by four brothers, Billy, David, Jimmy and Kenneth Causby.Survivors include his three children, Dwayne Causby and wife, Donna, of Rutherford College, Glenn Causby and fiancée, Tonya Anderson, of Valdese, and Erin Ball and husband, Jared, of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Lacey Causby, Cooper Ball and Hudson Ball; two sisters, Jo Ann Mills and husband, Bob, and Linda Sue Wilson and husband, Wesley; and a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 24, at Solid Rock Baptist Church at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Tony Land and the Rev. Stacey Lane officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Morganton.Memorials may be sent to Solid Rock Baptist Church, 2505 Burke Memorial Park Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.