Teresa Ann Evans Childers
Mrs. Teresa Ann Evans Childers, 59, of Connelly Springs, won her battle with cancer and went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her residence.
Teresa was born Feb. 1962, in Burke County, to the late John "Wilson" Evans and Karen Evans.
She was a member of Berea Baptist Church and was a graduate of East Burke High School (1980). She was employed for 14 years at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke, where she was dedicated to her job and was chosen as employee of the year twice, and employee of the month numerous times. Teresa was very loved by her coworkers and patients, and was a "Mom and Aunt" to many of her children's friends who always felt welcome in her home. She loved life and her beautiful smile and laughter were contagious to everyone around her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Childers; a son, Matthew Dalton Childers; brothers, Doug Evans and Mike Simmons; and a granddaughter, Kayelee Childers.
Survivors include her children, Dustin Cook and Danielle Childers of Icard, Jesse Childers and wife, Natalie, of Valdese, Clinton Childers of Icard; and special nephew, Brian Johnson. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Mikalah Childers, Jaelyn Childers, Shane Stewart, Ava Childers, Jace Childers, Taylor Cloer, Ashton Cloer, Baleigh Childers, and Zoe Bentley; a sister, Sylvia Chapman; three brothers, Harold Evans, Wayne Evans, and Ricky Simmons; and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dale Leonhardt officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 19, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690 or to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The family would also like to give a special thank you to Dr. Richard Orlowski and the staff of Carolina Oncology Specialists, for their excellent care of Teresa. You will never know how much you are appreciated.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.