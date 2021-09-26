Menu
Terry Campbell
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Burke High School
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Terry Campbell

October 18, 1958 - September 23, 2021

Terry Campbell, 62, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.

Born Oct. 18, 1958, he was the son of Eloise Campbell and the late Charles Campbell. In addition to his father, Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Campbell.

Terry was a 1976 graduate of East Burke High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1987. He was a Burke County Sheriff's Deputy, Chief of Police in Rhodhiss, and officer at the Glen Alpine Police Department. He guarded FEMA headquarters at New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Terry also worked as a private contractor in Afghanistan for several years and was awarded a ceremonial rug from General Enayatullah Nazari of the Afghan Military, in honor of all he did for the Afghani people.

Few people could make one laugh as hard or often as Terry Campbell. He brought a consistent sense of cheer wherever he went. He was hard-working and helpful to all those around him. Everyone who knew Terry learned something from him or was helped by him in some way.

Terry was the biological father of three children but a father figure to many more. He loved children and would give out candy as readily as life advice to the kids at church. He was an avid church goer and devout man of faith. He attended many churches but spent the most time at Salem United Methodist Church, the church he raised his family in.

Terry was a loving husband to Christina Campbell; father to Ashley St. Louis (Steven), Michael Campbell, Phillip Gregory, Dakota Campbell, and Mackenzie Poe; paw-paw to Claire St. Louis, Credence Gregory, and Anzleigh St. Louis; son to Eloise Campbell; and brother to Phil Campbell.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Jerry Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park with honors provided by the U.S. Air Force, Burke County Sheriff's Department, and Glen Alpine Police Department.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
28
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
I was sorry to learn of Terry's death. He worked with Paul years ago at the Sheriff's Dept. I am remembering you all in prayer and thinking about you.
Pamela W Mayfield
October 7, 2021
Terry was a friend of mine, we were co workers in the past..Terry would always show his kindness in words of professionalism when we met. My condolences with sympathy are with the family.
Phillip E. Corpening
September 26, 2021
