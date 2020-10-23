Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Terry Gene Burleson
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1958
DIED
October 21, 2020
Terry Gene Burleson

March 3, 1958 - October 21, 2020

Mr. Terry Gene Burleson, 62, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health.

Terry was born March 3, 1958, in Pontiac, Mich., to the late Jack Burleson and Christine Ollis Burleson.

He was a member of Walker Road Baptist Church in Morganton, and was employed with Henredon Furniture as a shipping technician.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Larry Burleson; and a son in-law, Darius Silver.

Survivors include his wife, Lesa Burleson of the home; a brother, Clifton Burleson; three children, Amy Corpening, Jordan Burleson and Kaitlyn Burleson; grandchildren, Brooklyn Burleson, Kenzie Benfield, and Kayden Benfield; and great-grandchildren, Soraya Burleson and Kamari Jones. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Brent and Taylor Burns, Crystal and Chad Blankenship, and Travis and Nicole Burns; and stepgrandchildren, Laken Blankenship, Lily Burns, Zaylee Blankenship and Caleb Burns.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m., at Walker Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Dewy Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park, 327 Memorial Park Rd. in Marion. The family will receive friend Saturday, Oct. 24, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Walker Road Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to Walker Road Baptist Church, 100 Walker Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Walker Road Baptist Church
100 Walker Rd., Morganton, North Carolina 28655
Oct
24
Service
1:00p.m.
Walker Road Baptist Church
100 Walker Rd., Morganton, North Carolina 28655
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.