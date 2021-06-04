Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Lynn Huffman
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Terry Lynn Huffman

February 9, 1960 - June 2, 2021

Terry Lynn Huffman, 61, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Born Feb. 9, 1960, he was the son of the late Harlan Sanford Huffman and Viney Ola Huffman Wellman. Terry was a member of Walker's Chapel Baptist Church. He loved to fish and racing.

Terry is survived by his girlfriend, Julie Rose; brother, Gregory Huffman (Cheryl); sisters, Sylvia Huffman Hicks (Orville) and Shelly Huffman-Register.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Huffman; and sister, Patsy Huffman Gibson.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at Walker's Chapel Baptist Church. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Danny McNeilly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Walker's Chapel Baptist Church
NC
Jun
6
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Walker's Chapel Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the Family I'm so sorry for your loss May the Good Lord wrap his loving arms around you all and comfort you during this God Bless you all
Randy Spake
Friend
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results