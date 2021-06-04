Terry Lynn HuffmanFebruary 9, 1960 - June 2, 2021Terry Lynn Huffman, 61, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Born Feb. 9, 1960, he was the son of the late Harlan Sanford Huffman and Viney Ola Huffman Wellman. Terry was a member of Walker's Chapel Baptist Church. He loved to fish and racing.Terry is survived by his girlfriend, Julie Rose; brother, Gregory Huffman (Cheryl); sisters, Sylvia Huffman Hicks (Orville) and Shelly Huffman-Register.In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Huffman; and sister, Patsy Huffman Gibson.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at Walker's Chapel Baptist Church. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Danny McNeilly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home