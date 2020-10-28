Terry "Buck" SmithJanuary 27, 1966 - October 26, 2020Terry "Buck" Smith, 54, of Morganton, passed away Oct. 26, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.He was born to Murphy Ensley Smith and the late Mary Epley Smith Jan. 27, 1966. In addition to his mother, Buck was preceded in death by his daughter; Terri "McKenna" Smith; brother, Tony "Bo" Smith; and sister, Jeannie Smith.Buck was a devoted member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter, whom enjoyed the outdoors and traveled to numerous states and countries with friends and family. As the owner of Buck's Grading and Backhoe Service, he served the community for almost 30 years. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help those in need. Buck was full of life and laughter and made an effort to put a smile on everyone's face. He had a kind and gentle heart and throughout his battle with cancer, he maintained a positive outlook and was proud of his determination to never give up.Buck is survived by his wife, Maria Greta Smith; daughters, Megan Smith Rhom and Kayla Marie McNeely; grandchildren, Camren, Caiden, Amelia and Paislea Rhom; brother, Tracy Lee Smith; faithful four-legged companions, Finley, Gracie, and Reesey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to say a special thank you to Southern Medical Associates, with special recognition to Melissa Taylor, FNP and Debbie Johnson, FNP.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the church with Pastor Brian Buckner and Brother Tommy Sain officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home