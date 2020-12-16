Thelma M. HoyleSeptember 22, 1929 - December 14, 2020Thelma M. Hoyle, 91, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.Thelma was born in Cleveland County to the late Thurman Johnny Hoyle and Florence Newton Hoyle. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by five sisters; and one brother.Surviving are her daughter, Donna Cordell Ledford (Mack); grandson, Tripp Cordell (Loretta); great-grandchildren, Caleb Cordell (Allison Smith), Cianna Cordell, and Caroline Chapman (Logan); great-granddaughter, Paisley Grace Duhon; brothers, William Ernest Hoyle (Kathy) and John Hoyle both of Hickory, and Robert Hoyle (Faye) of Morganton; sister, Mildred Nolting of Monks Corner, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will have a private graveside service.Memorial contributions may be made to Youth Ministry Burkemont Baptist Church; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.Sossoman Funeral Home