Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma M. Hoyle
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Thelma M. Hoyle

September 22, 1929 - December 14, 2020

Thelma M. Hoyle, 91, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Thelma was born in Cleveland County to the late Thurman Johnny Hoyle and Florence Newton Hoyle. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by five sisters; and one brother.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Cordell Ledford (Mack); grandson, Tripp Cordell (Loretta); great-grandchildren, Caleb Cordell (Allison Smith), Cianna Cordell, and Caroline Chapman (Logan); great-granddaughter, Paisley Grace Duhon; brothers, William Ernest Hoyle (Kathy) and John Hoyle both of Hickory, and Robert Hoyle (Faye) of Morganton; sister, Mildred Nolting of Monks Corner, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Youth Ministry Burkemont Baptist Church; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.