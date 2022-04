Theodore Roosevelt Lambert



Theodore Roosevelt Lambert, affectionately known as "The Cat Man," passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.



He was born in Morganton in 1939, the son of Theodore Lambert Sr., and Charlotte Fox.



Many people will remember seeing Theodore pushing his grocery cart through the streets of Morganton, where he would stop at regular sites to feed the cats and birds. Those who knew Theodore found him to be a very caring and compassionate person who genuinely loved God's creatures.



A memorial bench is planned in his memory.



Published by The News Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.