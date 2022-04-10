Theron Jason PoteetJune 4, 1994 - April 7, 2022Theron Jason Poteet, 27, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.Born June 4, 1994, in Burke County, he was the son of Travis Jason Poteet and Tammy Carol Head Parlier.Theron served in the U.S. Army for three years, stationed at several locations in Louisiana and Texas. He returned home in 2020 with a renewed love for his family and the Lord. He was an active member of Amherst Baptist Church. He served on the youth council and maintenance committees. Theron was also a faithful member of the men's brotherhood, but perhaps his most important role was working with the children. His infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor touched both young and old. Theron loved spending time outdoors by playing golf, fishing, hiking, and camping. He lived life to the fullest. Family time was very important to Theron. He was not afraid to share his thoughts and feelings. Theron loved with all of his heart and made sure he told everyone! Whether you were friend or family, he always left you by saying, "love ya." May his life be an example to everyone. Be sure you let those you love know it. Theron left us too soon, but will always be in our heart.Mr. Poteet was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gerald Head, Tommy Poteet, Allen Parlier and David Frye.Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Travis Poteet (Stephanie); mother, Tammy Head Parlier (Freddie); sisters, Chloe Poteet, Megan and Katie Parlier; and grandmothers, Kaye Poteet, Janice Head, Patty Frye and Linda Parlier. Also surviving are niece and nephew, Taylyn and Kaeden Reed; aunts and uncles, Sarah and Ben Harrison, Todd and Samantha Poteet, and Darren and Danielle Head; and numerous cousins.The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, April 11, at Amherst Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Revs. Al Tinnin and Harold Joplin officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Amherst Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home