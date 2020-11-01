Thomas Francis Dembski Sr.



April 24, 1935 - October 23, 2020



On Oct. 23, 2020, Thomas Francis Dembski Sr. departed this life from natural causes at his home in Kona, Hawaii.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helene Maureen Dembski; and sisters, Marion Kowalski and Wanda Ochenkoski.



Tom is survived by his brother, Henry Dembski of Florida; sons, Thomas Francis Dembski Jr. and wife, Lauren, of Santa Cruz, Calif., John Eric Dembski and wife, Vivian, of Nebo, and companion, Sue Costa of Kona, Hawaii. His grandchildren are Kyle Thomas Dembski and wife, Madeline, Kamryn Jean Dembski, Jared Christopher Dembski, Jordan Anthony Dembski, Jacob Gabriel Dembski, Nicole Smith and Marc Prefontaine; and great-grandson, Bennett Matthew Dembski.



Tom was born to Stanley and Cecelia Dembski in the state of New York. He attended Michigan's Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory, a Catholic, all boys, college preparatory high school with a Polish-American legacy since 1885. Tom received his degree in pharmacy from St. John's University and served his country as a pharmacist in the U.S. Army.



In the early 1960s, Tom met Helene Holmberg and proposed to her after dating for one week. They were married shortly thereafter and settled in southern California and had sons, Tommy and John. The family relocated to Santa Cruz, Calif., in 1970, with the purchase of two pharmacies. After owning and operating several pharmacies in the Santa Cruz and Watsonville area, Tom and Helene "retired" and moved to Kona, Hawaii to build and develop a Kona coffee farm.



Always active, Tom loved to ski, swim, bike and run. In his retirement, Tom competed in three Iron Man World Championships and at the age of 70, placed 3rd in the world in his age group. Tom was a devout Catholic, studying for priesthood as a young man but later deciding to marry and have a family. As a reference to his priestly studies, the Kona coffee farm produces today is sold under the "Father Tom's Heavenly Brew" moniker.



A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Michael's Church Building Fund in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.



Dodo Mortuary and Crematory



79-7591 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua , HI 96750



Published by The News Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.