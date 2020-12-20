Thomas "Tom" HayworthNovember 26, 1939 - December 18, 2020Thomas "Tom" Hayworth, 81, of Morganton, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Born in Grainger County, Tenn., Nov. 26, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank Haworth and Nola Jennings Haworth. Tom was a member of North Morganton United Methodist Church.Tom is survived by his sons, Todd Hayworth (Wendy), Lee Hayworth (Tabitha), and Jeff Hayworth (Marie); grandchildren, Derek, Aaron, Emily, Lindsay, Charlotte, Harper, Maegan, Adam, and Samantha; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Ferrell; and a number of other extended family.In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Henriet Martha Hayworth.The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Burt Williams officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home