Thomas David JusticeMarch 14, 1944 - September 8, 2021Thomas David Justice, 77, of Nebo, went home to meet his Heavenly Father Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.He was born March 14, 1944, in Burke County, to the late Clarence Stinson Justice and Ruby Beck Justice. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he served on the Building and Grounds Committee. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. David was a member of the Longtown Fire Department in which he was instrumental in starting the department and served as a captain. He would never turn down the opportunity in serving his community. If it was broke, he was going to fix it. He was a friend to all animals. David was a man of the highest integrity.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Lynn Justice.He is survived by his wife, Kay Harris Justice; son, Jeffery Hunter Stevens; daughters, Sheila Justice Parks (David) and Rebecca Stevens Matthews (Darin); grandchildren, Lucas Matthews, Aubrey Matthews, Sullivan Stevens, Riley Parks, Tristan Smith, Holden Parks, Levi Smith, Anthony Helton and Victoria Helton; and brothers, Wynn D. Justice and Clarence Ed Justice.Friends and family are welcome to gather from 2 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. An outdoor service will begin at 2:30 p.m., at the church with the Revs. Nathan Roten and Russell McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home