Thomas Ray McNeely
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Thomas Ray McNeely

October 14, 1945 - March 19, 2021

Thomas Ray McNeely, 76, passed away at his home in Baneberry, Tenn., following a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA-C), surrounded by his family.

In 1983, Mr. McNeely moved to East Tennessee to play an active role in opening Eastern Plating in Newport, Tenn. He was instrumental in making Eastern Plating an essential part of the community. He cared about each of the employees and always worked hard to ensure that Eastern Plating was a quality company. He served in the role as Plant Manager for Eastern Plating for 30 years, before retiring. Mr. McNeely was born Oct. 14, 1945, in McDowell County. He was the son of the late Joseph Cephus McNeely and Sue Emma Hawkins McNeely.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol McNeely of Baneberry, Tenn.; daughter, Teresa Hardy of Knoxville, Tenn.; sons, Mike McNeely (Christie Oakley) of Conover, and David McNeely of Talbott, Tenn.; sister, Mary Wahisnant of Morganton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law, Danny White (Susan White) of Allardt, Tenn.

In addition to his parents, Mr. McNeely was proceeded in death by his brothers, Junior, Paul, Joe, James and Clyde McNeely; and sisters, Ruby Chapman and Ada Norman all of Morganton.

The family will have a viewing Monday, March 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Manes Funeral Home, Newport, Tenn. There will be an additional service at 11 a.m., Wednesday March 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Manes Funeral Home and Sossoman Funeral Home. Per CDC guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and please wear a mask.
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Manes Funeral Home
Newport, TN
Mar
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Mar
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy and I became best friends when we were in 3rd. grade of school and that friendship lasted a lifetime. Tommy was a brother that I never had, we did everything together. I am going to miss my old friend dearly, friends to the end. Love you, Buddy
Fred T. Vines
Friend
March 22, 2021
So very sorry to learn about Tommy. Although we haven´t seen each other in years, he is a cherished memory of our younger years. We not only worked together, we did fun things after work. My family is praying for your family. GOD bless Tommy and family.
Donald Carroll
March 22, 2021
