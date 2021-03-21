Thomas Ray McNeely
October 14, 1945 - March 19, 2021
Thomas Ray McNeely, 76, passed away at his home in Baneberry, Tenn., following a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA-C), surrounded by his family.
In 1983, Mr. McNeely moved to East Tennessee to play an active role in opening Eastern Plating in Newport, Tenn. He was instrumental in making Eastern Plating an essential part of the community. He cared about each of the employees and always worked hard to ensure that Eastern Plating was a quality company. He served in the role as Plant Manager for Eastern Plating for 30 years, before retiring. Mr. McNeely was born Oct. 14, 1945, in McDowell County. He was the son of the late Joseph Cephus McNeely and Sue Emma Hawkins McNeely.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol McNeely of Baneberry, Tenn.; daughter, Teresa Hardy of Knoxville, Tenn.; sons, Mike McNeely (Christie Oakley) of Conover, and David McNeely of Talbott, Tenn.; sister, Mary Wahisnant of Morganton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law, Danny White (Susan White) of Allardt, Tenn.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McNeely was proceeded in death by his brothers, Junior, Paul, Joe, James and Clyde McNeely; and sisters, Ruby Chapman and Ada Norman all of Morganton.
The family will have a viewing Monday, March 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Manes Funeral Home, Newport, Tenn. There will be an additional service at 11 a.m., Wednesday March 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are by Manes Funeral Home and Sossoman Funeral Home. Per CDC guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and please wear a mask.
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.