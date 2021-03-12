Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timmy Norman Smith
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Timmy Norman Smith

November 19, 1938 - March 10, 2021

Mr. Timmy Norman Smith, 82, of Connelly Springs, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a period of declining heath. A graveside service for Timmy Smith will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Lail officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese. (Mask and Social Distancing are required).

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East, Valdese, NC
Mar
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I GOING TO MISS YOU I FOREVER HAVE YOUR MEMORYS I LOVE YOU
Carla Smith
March 16, 2021
Carla
Carla Smith
Daughter
March 16, 2021
May God bless your family . So sorry for your lost.
Ted Miller
March 14, 2021
Mother and I are so sorry for your loss. We have good memories of you all. Tim was a special person just like Tess and Fish. Mother and dad loved seeing Tim and Betty at the car shows. Praying for you all. Much love. Eloise Hildebran and Regina
Regina Drum
Family
March 13, 2021
Carla-Praying for you and all of your family.
Karen & Marty Goins
March 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Winfield Abee
Family Friend
March 12, 2021
We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Tim. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Smith family. Howard & Priscilla Stirewalt Hildebran, NC
Howard C. Stirewalt
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results