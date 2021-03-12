Timmy Norman Smith
November 19, 1938 - March 10, 2021
Mr. Timmy Norman Smith, 82, of Connelly Springs, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a period of declining heath. A graveside service for Timmy Smith will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Lail officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese. (Mask and Social Distancing are required).
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.