Timothy Dwayne FreemanApril 13, 1946 - September 20, 2021Timothy Dwayne Freeman, 75, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Born in Burke County, April 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert Hartwell Freeman and Sally Mae Brittain Freeman. Timothy was a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Freeman was a devoted father, grandfather, and brother. He was the owner of Hammerdown Express for over 57 years. He enjoyed taking care of his yards and watching westerns on television. He took care of his family and friends.Timothy is survived by his daughter, Angie Freeman; son, Tim Freeman (Andrea); grandchildren, Nicholas Tester, Savannah Lee, and Tristan Freeman; siblings, Trecia Smith, Connie Mitchell, Teddy Smith, and Robin Horne; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Wells Freeman; son, Ricky Freeman; brother, Robert Freeman; and sister, Trixie Freeman Ridley.The family will greet friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Burke Memorial Park, with his son, Tim Freeman, officiating. Military honors will be provided by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.Sossoman Funeral Home