Timothy Dwayne Freeman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Timothy Dwayne Freeman

April 13, 1946 - September 20, 2021

Timothy Dwayne Freeman, 75, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Born in Burke County, April 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert Hartwell Freeman and Sally Mae Brittain Freeman. Timothy was a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Freeman was a devoted father, grandfather, and brother. He was the owner of Hammerdown Express for over 57 years. He enjoyed taking care of his yards and watching westerns on television. He took care of his family and friends.

Timothy is survived by his daughter, Angie Freeman; son, Tim Freeman (Andrea); grandchildren, Nicholas Tester, Savannah Lee, and Tristan Freeman; siblings, Trecia Smith, Connie Mitchell, Teddy Smith, and Robin Horne; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Wells Freeman; son, Ricky Freeman; brother, Robert Freeman; and sister, Trixie Freeman Ridley.

The family will greet friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Burke Memorial Park, with his son, Tim Freeman, officiating. Military honors will be provided by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Service
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Angie I am so sorry for the loss of your Father... they are precious souls we can´t replace... we love on and honor them. I told my Daddy I would be coming behind him
Beverly McMahon Greene
Family
October 1, 2021
I will miss his visits, always fun to be around, a friend for a life time.
Reid Scott
September 28, 2021
Tim was a good friend to my father for many many years. He will be missed. My condolences to the family. He was a good man.
Terri ( Parks) Peterson
September 23, 2021
Connie, I am so sorry to hear of your brother passing. Sending prayers of comfort and hugs to you and his family. Love you my friend.
Donna Jennings
September 23, 2021
