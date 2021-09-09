Timothy "Tim" PritchardJuly 18, 1962 - September 7, 2021Timothy "Tim" Pritchard, 59, of Morganton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.Born in Burke County, July 18, 1962, he was the son of Linda Gray McKee Pritchard and the late C.J. Pritchard. Tim attended Living Hope Church in Lenoir and was a loving son.In addition to his mother, Tim is survived by an aunt, Emily Watkins; uncle, Harold McKee; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Peeko.In addition to his father, Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Marie Rhyne Pritchard.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Keith Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home