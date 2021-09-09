Menu
Timothy "Tim" Pritchard
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Timothy "Tim" Pritchard

July 18, 1962 - September 7, 2021

Timothy "Tim" Pritchard, 59, of Morganton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Born in Burke County, July 18, 1962, he was the son of Linda Gray McKee Pritchard and the late C.J. Pritchard. Tim attended Living Hope Church in Lenoir and was a loving son.

In addition to his mother, Tim is survived by an aunt, Emily Watkins; uncle, Harold McKee; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Peeko.

In addition to his father, Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Marie Rhyne Pritchard.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Keith Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
NC
Sep
11
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel of the funeral home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
