Tina Bryant HoupeMay 24, 1969 - October 31, 2020Mrs. Tina Bryant Houpe, 51, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at CMC Main, Charlotte, after a brief illness.Mrs. Houpe was born May 24, 1969, in Ahoskie, a daughter of the late James Bryant and Theresa Harrison Conner of Morganton. She was employed as a news paper Currier for the Charlotte Observer. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy W. Bryant.Surviving are her mother, Theresa Harrison Conner of Morganton; fiancé, Tommy Thompson of Hickory; daughter, Scoti Costner of Valdese; two sons, Michael Bryant of Lenoir and Tyler Houpe of Morganton; six sisters, Debra Phipps, Carla Hensley, LeAnn Schulze, and Rhonda Wallace, all of Morganton, Terri Bowen of Virgina and Gayle McCann of North Carolina; brothers, Jamie Bryant and Larry Wright of Morganton; three grandchildren, Corbin Bryant, Landon Bryant and Serenity Houpe; and a number of nieces, nephews and of great-nephews and -nieces.A service of celebration will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to the family at 871 Summers Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or 1507 Main St. E, Valdese, NC 28690, to help with expenses.