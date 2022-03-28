Menu
Tishie G. Phillips
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Mar, 29 2022
2:00p.m.
Sunrise Baptist Church
Tishie G. Phillips

May 23, 1948 - March 26, 2022

Tishie Goble Phillips, 73, of Hudson, departed this life to her heavenly home Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson, following a period of declining health.

Mrs. Phillips was born May 23, 1948, in Caldwell County, to the late Charlie Goble and Donnie Smith Goble. She was retired from Shuford Mills, and was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Marvin Phillips.

Survivors include her son, Randy Goble and wife, Tracy, of Hudson; grandchildren, Ashley Goble and Ticia Goble; stepgranddaughter, Mindy Buffkin; stepsister, Lana Bumgarner and husband, Doug; and stepbrother, David Phillips.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, at Sunrise Baptist Church, with the Rev. Edd Warren officiating.

www.mackiefh.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 28, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.