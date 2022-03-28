Tishie G. PhillipsMay 23, 1948 - March 26, 2022Tishie Goble Phillips, 73, of Hudson, departed this life to her heavenly home Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson, following a period of declining health.Mrs. Phillips was born May 23, 1948, in Caldwell County, to the late Charlie Goble and Donnie Smith Goble. She was retired from Shuford Mills, and was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Marvin Phillips.Survivors include her son, Randy Goble and wife, Tracy, of Hudson; grandchildren, Ashley Goble and Ticia Goble; stepgranddaughter, Mindy Buffkin; stepsister, Lana Bumgarner and husband, Doug; and stepbrother, David Phillips.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, at Sunrise Baptist Church, with the Rev. Edd Warren officiating.