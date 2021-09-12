Menu
The News Herald
Todd Winfred Crisp
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Todd Winfred Crisp

February 12, 1966 - September 9, 2021

On the morning of Thursday, September, 9, 2021, Todd Winfred Crisp passed away at Carolinas Healthcare-Blue Ridge. A native of Burke County, Todd was born on February 12, 1966 to the late Alfred Crisp, Jr. and Essie Mae March Crisp. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Keith Crisp, Lori Ann Crisp, and Renee Crisp.

Todd was known as a loving father, husband, brother and friend. He was always helping others in need. He enjoyed watching old westerns and was a fan of the Carolina Tarheels. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.

Todd is survived by one daughter, Kiyanna Rasheed; his companion, Leslie Rutherford; two stepchildren, Gregory Rutherford and Lamar Rutherford; siblings, Vickie Crisp, Susan Crisp, Alfred Crisp III (Kathy), Ricky Crisp (Tracy) and Rod Crisp; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Jeff March.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at Mt. Herman Cemetery, with the Reverends Benjamin Cuthbertson Jr., Tommy Carpenter and Arell Rutherford officiating.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Crisp family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
5:00p.m.
Mt. Herman Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Our church members are sad to hear of the passing of Todd Crisp. Please accept our deepest sympathy to family and friends. We know God will hold you in his hands as you grieve for your loved one.
Bridgewater Presbyterian Church
Friend
September 22, 2021
MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES.MAY GOD COMFORT THIS FAMILY LIKE ONLY HE CAN. MINISTER TO THEM FATHER GOD. LET THEM FEEL YOUR PRESENCE FATHER. IN JESUS'S MIGHTY NAME AMEN
Stacey Woody
Friend
September 14, 2021
Ricky and family, I am sorry for your loss.
Gaye Noblitt
September 13, 2021
My condolences to crisp family
Carolynzackery
Family
September 13, 2021
We send our sincerest condolences to all of you during this time of transition. May the God of all Peace bless amd keep you and may your hearts be lightened knowing that our love is sent your way. If there is anything that we can do to be of help, please don't hesitate to let us know.
Thelma Dula & Family
Friend
September 12, 2021
