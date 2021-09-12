Todd Winfred Crisp
February 12, 1966 - September 9, 2021
On the morning of Thursday, September, 9, 2021, Todd Winfred Crisp passed away at Carolinas Healthcare-Blue Ridge. A native of Burke County, Todd was born on February 12, 1966 to the late Alfred Crisp, Jr. and Essie Mae March Crisp. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Keith Crisp, Lori Ann Crisp, and Renee Crisp.
Todd was known as a loving father, husband, brother and friend. He was always helping others in need. He enjoyed watching old westerns and was a fan of the Carolina Tarheels. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.
Todd is survived by one daughter, Kiyanna Rasheed; his companion, Leslie Rutherford; two stepchildren, Gregory Rutherford and Lamar Rutherford; siblings, Vickie Crisp, Susan Crisp, Alfred Crisp III (Kathy), Ricky Crisp (Tracy) and Rod Crisp; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Jeff March.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at Mt. Herman Cemetery, with the Reverends Benjamin Cuthbertson Jr., Tommy Carpenter and Arell Rutherford officiating.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Crisp family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.