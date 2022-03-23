Tommie Sue WalkerMarch 10, 1940 - March 16, 2022Tommie Sue Walker, 82, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.She was born in Burke County, March 10, 1940, and was a proud member of Bowie Baptist Church. Tommie Sue retired from J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center with over 20 years of service. Her work there was a labor of love.Tommie Sue is survived by her daughter, Susan Butterworth (John); stepson, Ronnie Walker (Sandra); stepdaughter, Cathy Crisp (Alfred); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Tim Walker and Bobby Walker; and a grandnephew.Tommie Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold Walker; daughter, Carla Wilson; sister, Betty Rhodes; brother-in-law, Charles Rhodes; and niece, Anne Betchan.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home.Sossoman Funeral Home