Tommie Sue Walker
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 24 2022
2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Tommie Sue Walker

March 10, 1940 - March 16, 2022

Tommie Sue Walker, 82, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

She was born in Burke County, March 10, 1940, and was a proud member of Bowie Baptist Church. Tommie Sue retired from J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center with over 20 years of service. Her work there was a labor of love.

Tommie Sue is survived by her daughter, Susan Butterworth (John); stepson, Ronnie Walker (Sandra); stepdaughter, Cathy Crisp (Alfred); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Tim Walker and Bobby Walker; and a grandnephew.

Tommie Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold Walker; daughter, Carla Wilson; sister, Betty Rhodes; brother-in-law, Charles Rhodes; and niece, Anne Betchan.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 24, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
