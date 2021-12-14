Menu
Tommy Carroll Houston
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Tommy Carroll Houston

September 29, 1947 - December 12, 2021

Tommy Carroll Houston, 74, of Lawndale, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence, following a period of declining health.

Tommy was born Sept. 29, 1947, in Burke County, to the late Glenn E Houston and Pearl Gilliland Houston.

He was retired from the U.S. Army, and was a member of Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by great-grandchild, Charlie Lee Towery; and sisters, Glenda Teseniar and Shirley Houston.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Rector Houston; daughter, Tina Rector Buff and husband, Danny, of Rutherford College; sons, Terry Houston of Morganton, Keith Houston and wife, Wendy, of Elgin, S.C., Scott Houston and wife, Sharon, of Casar, and Jimmy Rector Jr. and wife, Christon, of Valdese; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gayle of Morganton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Brian Edwards and Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Military honors will be provided by the North Carolina Army National Guard. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Full Gospel Baptist Church of Jesus Christ, 3321 Baptist Camp Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Dec
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Tommy he holds a special place in my heart I always enjoyed seeing his garden and talking to him on Facebook before he got so. Sick we will see him again soon I will be praying for
The family take care of yourself Mary.
Gladys Brittain
Family
December 15, 2021
Tommy will surely be missed! He loved his Lord and if you talked with him, you knew this immediately! He had a heart of gold, full of love! I know he is enjoying meeting the One he always spoke about! My prayers are with the family in the coming days.
Beth Greene
Family Friend
December 14, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you he was much loved and we will miss him.
Mary Lou Houston
Family
December 14, 2021
