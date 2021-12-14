Tommy Carroll HoustonSeptember 29, 1947 - December 12, 2021Tommy Carroll Houston, 74, of Lawndale, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence, following a period of declining health.Tommy was born Sept. 29, 1947, in Burke County, to the late Glenn E Houston and Pearl Gilliland Houston.He was retired from the U.S. Army, and was a member of Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by great-grandchild, Charlie Lee Towery; and sisters, Glenda Teseniar and Shirley Houston.He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Rector Houston; daughter, Tina Rector Buff and husband, Danny, of Rutherford College; sons, Terry Houston of Morganton, Keith Houston and wife, Wendy, of Elgin, S.C., Scott Houston and wife, Sharon, of Casar, and Jimmy Rector Jr. and wife, Christon, of Valdese; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gayle of Morganton; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Brian Edwards and Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Military honors will be provided by the North Carolina Army National Guard. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Full Gospel Baptist Church of Jesus Christ, 3321 Baptist Camp Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612.