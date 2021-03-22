Travis Dale Greene Jr.
November 16, 1976 - March 19, 2021
Mr. Travis Dale Greene Jr., 44, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at his residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Travis was born Nov. 16, 1976, in Catawba County, to Sherry Harwell Greene and the late Travis Dale Greene Sr. He was previously employed as a truck driver with Synthetics Finishing and Pepsi Cola Co.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hal Harwell, and Vonnie and Essie Greene.
Survivors include his two children, Kaitlyn and Riley Greene of the home; mother, Sherry Harwell Greene; sister, Tennille Ratliff and husband, Brandon, of Hickory; fiancée, Robbin Allen; grandmother, Martha Harwell; nephew, Lincoln Ratliff; the mother of children, Samantha Greene; and numerous other family members.
The funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 23, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Harold Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. Mr. Greene will lie-in-state at Heritage Funeral Service from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. The family does request visitors to wear masks and social distance if possible.
Memorials may be sent to the Melanoma Research Foundation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/travisdgreene
.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 22, 2021.