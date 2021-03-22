Menu
Travis Dale Greene Jr.
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Travis Dale Greene Jr.

November 16, 1976 - March 19, 2021

Mr. Travis Dale Greene Jr., 44, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at his residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Travis was born Nov. 16, 1976, in Catawba County, to Sherry Harwell Greene and the late Travis Dale Greene Sr. He was previously employed as a truck driver with Synthetics Finishing and Pepsi Cola Co.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hal Harwell, and Vonnie and Essie Greene.

Survivors include his two children, Kaitlyn and Riley Greene of the home; mother, Sherry Harwell Greene; sister, Tennille Ratliff and husband, Brandon, of Hickory; fiancée, Robbin Allen; grandmother, Martha Harwell; nephew, Lincoln Ratliff; the mother of children, Samantha Greene; and numerous other family members.

The funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 23, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Harold Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. Mr. Greene will lie-in-state at Heritage Funeral Service from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. The family does request visitors to wear masks and social distance if possible.

Memorials may be sent to the Melanoma Research Foundation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/travisdgreene.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Service
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Mar
23
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
So sorry for your loss. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Travis was a great friend and he will be missed dearly.
Charles Carpenter & family
Friend
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Jenifer Benavides
Friend
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss
Travis is and was a good friend
I remember our childhood and we played together quite often
Prayers and love to the family ❤
Stephanie Bentley
Friend
March 23, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We have fond memories of Travis since we were neighbors for so long. Please know, Sherry, that you and the entire family will be in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you and grant you HIS peace.
Leland and Judy Berry
March 23, 2021
Travis was one of the greatest guys we every met and became friends with. Going to be missedbut always remembered. Prayers and thoughts are with you.
Lonnie and Lori
March 22, 2021
Travis was a great guy and friend. It has been a long time since I seen him, but still remember the times back in school. My condolences to all his family and god bless you.
Charles H McGalliard
Classmate
March 21, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Andy & Pam Stephens
Friend
March 21, 2021
Miss you cousin remembering all the great times we had at family dinners. Will miss you so much. Love to all of my family.
Angie Greene
Family
March 21, 2021
I'm so very sorry for the loss of Travis Greene. He was a great guy, I have memories all the way back from elementary school. May he rest in peace!
Danielle Dorton
Friend
March 21, 2021
Im sorry for everyone's loss. Travis was a classmate of mine. Prayers for children and his family, friends and loved ones. May he rest in peace.
Charmaine Williams
Classmate
March 20, 2021
Enjoyed the times we shared and will never forget the smile he always had on his face.
Todd Crump
Friend
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results