Trina Hardin Curtis
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Trina Hardin Curtis

August 8, 1966 - June 5, 2021

Trina Hardin Curtis, 54, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Born in Cherokee County, Aug. 8, 1966, she was the daughter of Pearlie William Hardin Jr. and Ellen Brackett Hardin. Trina was a member of Morganton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She graduated from Western Carolina University, worked at SGL Carbon plant for 12 years and then worked for the VA for 19 years.

Trina is survived by her husband, Aaron "Nick" Curtis; son, Aaron Curtis (Adrienne); sisters, Arty Hensley (Bobby) and Peggy York (Jimmy), both of Morganton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Trina was an animal lover and is also survived by her beloved cats, Lollie and Pooter.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 13, on the property of her residence (2562 Conley Road), with Pastor Steve Beitz officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morganton Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Jun
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
her residence
2562 Conley Road, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
We are so saddened with the news of Trina's passing. Our prayers are with the family. I have sweet, sweet childhood memories of Trina.
Jeff, Aubrey and Rebecca Costner
Friend
June 11, 2021
Praying for you all
Lisa ollis sigmon
School
June 11, 2021
