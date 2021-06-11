Trina Hardin CurtisAugust 8, 1966 - June 5, 2021Trina Hardin Curtis, 54, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.Born in Cherokee County, Aug. 8, 1966, she was the daughter of Pearlie William Hardin Jr. and Ellen Brackett Hardin. Trina was a member of Morganton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She graduated from Western Carolina University, worked at SGL Carbon plant for 12 years and then worked for the VA for 19 years.Trina is survived by her husband, Aaron "Nick" Curtis; son, Aaron Curtis (Adrienne); sisters, Arty Hensley (Bobby) and Peggy York (Jimmy), both of Morganton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Trina was an animal lover and is also survived by her beloved cats, Lollie and Pooter.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 13, on the property of her residence (2562 Conley Road), with Pastor Steve Beitz officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Morganton Seventh-Day Adventist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home