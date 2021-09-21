Van Kelton Mauney
October 30, 1959 - September 16, 2021
Van Kelton Mauney, 61, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Born in Burke County, Oct. 30, 1959, he was the son of Ted Mauney (Carol) and Gloria Ann Perrell Burnette.
Van was an active believer in Jesus Christ and attended North Morganton United Methodist Church when able. He was a graduate of East Burke High School and attended Chowan College. Van was a member of the Cardiac Cavaliers at East Burke, coached Mulls Little League Football Team, and he loved the game of football. He was a master carpenter, never complained, enjoyed making people laugh, and was always smiling. Mr. Mauney was a wonderful father and grandfather, respectful son, and a loving brother. He was a simple man.
In addition to his parents, Van is survived by his sons, Jacob Kelton Mauney (friend, Denise) and Caleb Van Mauney; grandchildren, Marlie Jane Mauney and Jolene Ava Faye Carr; sister, Shannon Brunette (friend, Waylon Smith); step-brothers, Patrick Mauney (Dianna) and Kelly Mauney; a number of nieces and nephews, and his canine companion, Gemma.
Mr. Mauney was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Katherine Mauney and Arland and Lola Wiseman Perrell; sister, Vicki Ann Mauney; and stepfather, Thurston Burnette.
Mr. Mauney will be available for viewing from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The family will hold a private graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, North Morganton United Methodist Church or to Friends for Animals.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.