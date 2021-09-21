Menu
Van Kelton Mauney
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Burke High School
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Van Kelton Mauney

October 30, 1959 - September 16, 2021

Van Kelton Mauney, 61, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Born in Burke County, Oct. 30, 1959, he was the son of Ted Mauney (Carol) and Gloria Ann Perrell Burnette.

Van was an active believer in Jesus Christ and attended North Morganton United Methodist Church when able. He was a graduate of East Burke High School and attended Chowan College. Van was a member of the Cardiac Cavaliers at East Burke, coached Mulls Little League Football Team, and he loved the game of football. He was a master carpenter, never complained, enjoyed making people laugh, and was always smiling. Mr. Mauney was a wonderful father and grandfather, respectful son, and a loving brother. He was a simple man.

In addition to his parents, Van is survived by his sons, Jacob Kelton Mauney (friend, Denise) and Caleb Van Mauney; grandchildren, Marlie Jane Mauney and Jolene Ava Faye Carr; sister, Shannon Brunette (friend, Waylon Smith); step-brothers, Patrick Mauney (Dianna) and Kelly Mauney; a number of nieces and nephews, and his canine companion, Gemma.

Mr. Mauney was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Katherine Mauney and Arland and Lola Wiseman Perrell; sister, Vicki Ann Mauney; and stepfather, Thurston Burnette.

Mr. Mauney will be available for viewing from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The family will hold a private graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, North Morganton United Methodist Church or to Friends for Animals.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Nola Ruppard
Friend
December 7, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. I was a friend of Vicki´s from high school and she often talked about Van. I still miss Vicky as I´m sure you all do. But how wonderful they believed in Jesus and are together waiting on us all. Much love and sympathy, Cynthia
Cynthia Summey
Friend
November 4, 2021
Gloria, So sorry to hear about the passing of Van. I know that he has been through a lot and has had health problems for a long time but that doesn't make losing him any easier. Cherish your memories and thoughts of him and know that one day you will be with him again. May God grant you peace and strength in the days and weeks to come.
Nancy Brittain
Friend
September 25, 2021
Gloria !so sorry about Van !Ours prayers and thoughts are of you today . Hope all your sweet memories of your wonderful son will help you in the days to come and know how much he loved you ! We love you also !
JoAnn Brittain
Friend
September 23, 2021
God bless the family, Van was a good friend and fun. Regret not staying in touch.Will see you again brother.
Paul Sullivan
Friend
September 23, 2021
