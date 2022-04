Peggy, Marty and all the family: We are so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed all the visits with Vernon at Grace Heights. The last time I went by to see him, I brought a stack of magazines. He laughed and said "like Christmas". Just know your entire family is special to us. From our time at Time Saver Market to just knowing you through the years. With our love and sympathy, Jack & Guinn Huffman

Guinn Huffman March 16, 2021