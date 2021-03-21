Virgie Denton BollingerJune 5, 1930 - March 19, 2021Virgie Denton Bollinger, 90, of Morganton, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at her residence.She was born June 5, 1930, in Burke County, to the late John Festus Denton and Ellen Epley Denton. She retired from Broughton Hospital, after 30 years of service. Virgie loved to crochet blankets.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Norman; brothers, Arthur Leroy Denton and Johnny Denton; sisters, Jane Elliott, Eula Horne and Bessie Norman; daughter, Betty Sue Warlick.She is survived by her sons, Bruce Norman (Mary), Harrison Norman (Margie) and Randy Norman; sisters, Cordie Shell and Joyce Bollinger; seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Preacher Tim Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Silver Creek Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home